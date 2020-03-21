Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 26th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of April.

Lindsay Australia's next dividend payment will be AU$0.01 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.021 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Lindsay Australia has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current share price of A$0.34. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Lindsay Australia paid out more than half (67%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 17% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Lindsay Australia's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

ASX:LAU Historical Dividend Yield, March 21st 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Lindsay Australia earnings per share are up 2.1% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Lindsay Australia dividends are largely the same as they were ten years ago.

The Bottom Line

Has Lindsay Australia got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share growth has been modest, Lindsay Australia's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Lindsay Australia is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lindsay Australia you should know about.

