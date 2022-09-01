Lindsay Arnold Announces She's Leaving DWTS to Focus on Her Family: 'One of the Hardest Decisions'

Charmaine Patterson
·4 min read
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Lindsay Arnold attends the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Lindsay Arnold attends the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Amy Sussman/Getty

Lindsay Arnold is hanging up her Dancing with the Stars shoes.

The DWTS pro announced on Wednesday that she is stepping away from the celebrity dance competition series after more than 10 years.

"I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season," she wrote alongside a photo of her and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick and their daughter Sage Jill, whom they welcomed in November 2020.

Arnold continued, "This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family. DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!"

After saluting DWTS for its life-changing impact on her career, Arnold expressed the importance of family and said she will always put her daughter and husband first.

She shared that her family of three currently lives Utah, however, when she's working on DWTS she must reside in Los Angeles.

"Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around," Arnold wrote.

She and Cusick tried to think of other alternatives, she said; however, "none of the options felt good in my heart or felt like the right thing for our lives right now."

Celebrity Babies First Easter
Celebrity Babies First Easter

Lindsay Arnold/Instagram

"We are also trying to grow our family and that in itself is a complicated logistical thing as I'm sure many of you understand," she added, speaking to her and Cusick's desire to conceive a second child, a journey they have openly shared with fans.

Continued Arnold: "All this being said it's so important to me that you understand none of this has anything to do with my love for the show as that will NEVER change and it also doesn't mean that this is the end for me and DWTS. Although this decision has been so hard to make I feel so much peace about it and know that it is the right thing to do."

Despite her departure, she still plans to "fan girl" over the forthcoming 31st season and cheer on her dancing pro friends.

As for her personal life, she promised fans she'll "still be here sharing" details on being a mom, her attempt to conceive and her workout brand.

"Thank you all for your continued love and support for me and my family it means so much!" she concluded.

In the comments section, she was flooded with support from her DWTS family, including Sharna Burgess, who also announced Wednesday she won't be on the 31st season as she's not ready to leave her and Brian Austin Green's 2-month-old son Zane Walker.

"I love you Linds!!!!" Burgess wrote.

"Love you Linds and miss YOU already 💗," wrote Cheryl Burke as Witney Carson added, "Miss you so much already Linds!!! It won't be the same without you, I love you!"

Nikki Bella, who competed in season 25 of DWTS, understood Arnold's decision. She wrote, "You will be SO missed! But amen to you!!! Such a good mama!!! Sending so much love to you and the fam! And we still need to get Teo and Sage together!!"

Sean Spicer, who was Arnold's dance partner when he starred on the show in 2019, also respected her decision, writing, "It was an honor to be your partner. I saw every day how caring, patient and kind you are. The show was better for you and now Sam and Sage get you full time. 👏."

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Disney+ Sept. 19.

