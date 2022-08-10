Lindor scores 3 more, Mets thump Reds for 6th straight win

  • Pete Alonso de los Mets de Nueva York anota una carrera frente al cátcher Michael Papierski (26) de los Rojos de Cincinnati, el miércoles 10 de agosto de 2022. (AP Foto/Julia Nikhinson)
    Pete Alonso de los Mets de Nueva York anota una carrera frente al cátcher Michael Papierski (26) de los Rojos de Cincinnati, el miércoles 10 de agosto de 2022. (AP Foto/Julia Nikhinson)
  • New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo raises his hands in celebration after scoring during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo raises his hands in celebration after scoring during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso beats the tag by Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski (26) to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    New York Mets' Pete Alonso beats the tag by Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski (26) to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
  • New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
  • New York Mets' Luis Guillorme, right, and James McCann slap hands after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    New York Mets' Luis Guillorme, right, and James McCann slap hands after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
  • Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher T.J. Zeuch throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher T.J. Zeuch throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
JERRY BEACH
·1 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor scored three times, tying a franchise record by scoring a run in 13 consecutive games, and the New York Mets breezed to their sixth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Lindor finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run single in the second inning that increased his RBI total to 82, matching Jose Reyes in 2006 for the most by a Mets shortstop. Lindor reached the mark in his 111th game, 42 fewer than Reyes played that year.

His run-scoring streak is the longest in the majors this season and matched David Wright (July 13-29, 2008) for the longest in Mets history.

Taijuan Walker (10-3) pitched six solid innings to reach double-digit wins for the first time since he went 11-8 for Seattle in 2015. Trade-deadline addition Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs, Tyler Naquin homered and Pete Alonso had three hits for the NL East-leading Mets.

New York has the second-best record in the majors (73-39) and outscored Cincinnati 21-5 in the three-game sweep. The Mets have won every game by three runs or more during their six-game run.

T.J. Zeuch (0-1) lost his Reds debut, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Zeuch, who grew up about half an hour from Cincinnati, is the 57th player to appear in a game for the Reds this season, tying the team record set in 2003. He appeared in 13 games for Toronto from 2019-21.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

