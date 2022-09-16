Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1

  • New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Members of the Pittsburgh Pirates, wearing No. 21 for Roberto Clemente, stand for the national anthem before a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • New York Mets' Jeff McNeil gestures after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Yohan Ramirez throws during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, celebrates with Jeff McNeil after they scored against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Yohan Ramirez reacts after hitting New York Mets' Pete Alonso with a pitch with the bases loaded allowing James McCann to score a run during the eighth inning of a baseball game on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneill Cruz reacts after losing his bat during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Cal Mitchell scores past New York Mets catcher James McCann during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates, wearing No. 21 for Roberto Clemente Day, stand for the national anthem before a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach watches his two-run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Former recipients of the Roberto Clemente Award pose for a photo with Roberto Clemente Jr. and Roberto Clemente III, center, before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets on Roberto Clemente Day, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
MIKE FITZPATRICK
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — On a Roberto Clemente Day particularly meaningful to both of them, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday night to extend their slim lead in the NL East.

Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a Mets season record for shortstops, and Carrasco (15-6) struck out 11 in six splendid innings as New York moved a game ahead of idle Atlanta.

Slumping designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs against his former team, and pinch-hitter Mark Vientos had an RBI single for his first major league hit.

Breaking out early at the plate in the opener of a four-game series, the Mets halted a five-game home losing streak and rebounded from a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

New York improved to 6-7 in a 16-game stretch against Washington, Pittsburgh, Miami and Chicago — all more than 20 games under .500 this season.

Michael Chavis had an RBI double in the second for the last-place Pirates. JT Brubaker (3-12) was tagged for five runs and seven hits over three innings before leaving with discomfort in his right lat muscle. He is day-to-day.

Carrasco was playing catch in the outfield to get loose as more than a dozen other winners of baseball's Roberto Clemente Award for community service and playing excellence were introduced during a pregame ceremony. Major League Baseball was celebrating its 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day, with festivities centered at Citi Field to honor the Pirates Hall of Fame outfielder who died in a plane crash at age 38 attempting to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on New Year’s Eve 1972.

A leukemia survivor, Carrasco won the cherished award in 2019 with Cleveland.

Lindor, like Clemente a proud native of Puerto Rico, hit a two-run homer into the second deck in right field to make it 4-0 in the third. Jeff McNeil followed with a double and Vogelbach, acquired from Pittsburgh in a July trade, added an RBI single.

Vogelbach got the Mets going in the first with a two-run double off Brubaker.

Coming off a four-game sweep in Cincinnati, the Pirates were outhit 10-4 and denied their first five-game winning streak since April 2019.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (5-10, 4.01 ERA) starts Friday night against Taijuan Walker (11-4, 3.48).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tom Brady and Mike Evans connected on a punctuating touchdown, Leonard Fournette ran for 127 yards, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Cowboys 19-3 while Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott departed with a hand injury on Sunday night. A rough night for Prescott got worse after his right hand struck a defender when throwing a pass in the fourth quarter. He was checked on the sideline before jogging to the locker room. Brady was in control throughout the first start for