Lindholm scores game-winner for Calgary Flames in 3-2 win over Winnipeg Jets

CALGARY — Elias Lindholm scored a late game-winning goal for the Calgary Flames in a 3-2 win Tuesday over the visiting Winnipeg Jets.

Lindholm scored a power-play goal at 18:18 of the third period beating Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with a wrist shot from the top of the face-off circle.

Andrew Mangiapane and Byron Froese also scored for Calgary (6-5-1), which beat the Jets in regulation for the first time in its five meetings this season.

Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 25-of-27 shots for the win.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice for Winnipeg (7-4-1), with Andrew Copp assisting on both goals. Hellebuyck had 26 saves in the loss.

Pierre-Luc Dubois made his Jets debut Tuesday in his first game since Jan. 21.

He'd finished his mandatory 14-day quarantine upon in arrival in Canada after the Columbus Blue Jackets dealt him to the Jets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic on Jan. 23.

Both Dubois and Laine had asked their respective clubs to trade them. The Blue Jackets drafted Dubois third overall in the 2016 entry draft.

The Jet faced the Flames in a fourth straight game after going 2-0-1 at home against Calgary last week.

It's the lone time this season Winnipeg sees the same opponent four games in a row. Calgary was coming off a 6-4 win over the Oilers.

Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu was serving a penalty for high-sticking Johnny Gaudreau in the face when Lindholm beat Hellebuyck between the pads for the winner.

Ehlers knotted the game 2-2 at 15:45 of the second period on a 2-on-1 with Mark Scheifele. Ehlers put a wrist shot over Markstrom's right pad as the goalie stretched for the save attempt.

Froese of Winkler, Man., scored his first NHL goal as a Flame and his first in almost three years.

From his backhand, Froese deflected a Juuso Valimaki shot from the point over Hellebuyck's glove at 13:34.

Mangiapane earned his second goal in three games backhanding a Mikael Backlund feed past Hellebuyck's pad at 5:31 of the second period.

Ehlers scored the game's first goal 3:23 of the second on a Winnipeg power play. He beat Markstrom top corner with a wrist shot from the top of the face-off circle.

Neither club scored on their lone power-play chance in the first period, in which the hosts outshot the Jets 11-10.

The Flames head to Vancouver for three games in five days against the Canucks (6-10-0) starting Thursday.

The Jets are in Ottawa to face the Senators (2-11-1) Thursday and Saturday.

Notes: Scheifele extended his points streak to four games with two goals and five assists in that span . . . Mangiapane extended his points streak to three games with two goals and two assists . . . Jets defenceman and Calgary native Josh Morrissey played his 300th career NHL game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press