Lindholm and the Flames take on Dallas with 1-0 series lead

Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Calgary Flames (36-27-7, fourth in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Calgary leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 3-2. Dillon Dube scored a team-high two goals for the Flames in the victory.

The Flames are 20-18-5 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary has converted on 21.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 41 power-play goals.

The Stars are 22-12-6 in Western Conference play. Dallas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 40 assists and has 58 points this season. Dube has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 50 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 33 assists. Denis Gurianov has three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flames: Averaging 3.8 goals, 6.0 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Stars: Averaging 1.5 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press