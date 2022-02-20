Lindholm, Flames beat Kraken 2-1 for 9th straight win

  • Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm, right, celebrates his goal with Christopher Tanev, top, and Oliver Kylington, bottom, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm, right, celebrates his goal with Christopher Tanev, top, and Oliver Kylington, bottom, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer blocks a shot from Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer blocks a shot from Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer falls back as Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman, rear, collides with him as Jeremy Lauzon (55) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer falls back as Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman, rear, collides with him as Jeremy Lauzon (55) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Seattle Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak, left, checks Calgary Flames' Trevor Lewis during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Seattle Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak, left, checks Calgary Flames' Trevor Lewis during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Seattle Kraken's Joonas Donskoi, right, works for the puck against Calgary Flames' Christopher Tanev during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Seattle Kraken's Joonas Donskoi, right, works for the puck against Calgary Flames' Christopher Tanev during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom stares down the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom stares down the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Seattle Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok, left, scores on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Seattle Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok, left, scores on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Seattle Kraken's Colin Blackwell, right, vies for the puck with Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Seattle Kraken's Colin Blackwell, right, vies for the puck with Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored for the seventh straight game and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their ninth consecutive win.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots while starting for the 14th time in 15 games. Lindholm, who also had an assist, extended his point streak to nine games with eight goals and seven assists during the stretch.

Calle Jarnkrok scored for Seattle, which has lost three straight. Philipp Grubauer finished with 35 saves.

Lindholm put the Flames ahead at 7:31 of the third period as he corralled the rebound off a shot by Chris Tanev in the slot, spun and sent a wrist shot just inside the goal post on Grubauer’s blocker side. It was his 22nd of the season and came after Grubauer had made 32 saves in a row, bouncing back spectacularly after giving up a goal on the first shot he faced.

Markstrom's best save came four minutes into the second period when he slid across the crease with an old fashioned stacking of the pads to rob Jordan Eberle after he had been set up on a two-on-one by Alex Wennberg.

In keeping the score 1-1, Grubauer stretched out his pad late in the first to rob Flames leading goal scorer Andrew Mangiapane on a one-timer. He then stopped Mangiapane on another dangerous chance six minutes into the second, this time thrusting out his blocker to get a piece of the puck.

Grubauer also got some help from defenseman Adam Larsson five minutes into the third. Johnny Gaudreau’s shot from 10 feet out with the net vacant was blocked by Larsson, who stuck out his leg to rob the Flames’ leading scorer.

Coming into the night, Calgary had won five games in a row by three or more goals for the first time in franchise history. The Flames had outscored teams 37-13 over that stretch.

Calgary opened the scoring for the 31st time at 3:02 of the first period when Lindholm centered a pass to Tkachuk, cruising through the slot, before he beat Grubauer high on the glove side for his 24th.

Seattle tied it with 7:34 remaining in the period, taking advantage of a blunder by defenseman Noah Hanifin. Getting the puck behind the net and facing the boards, Hanifin blindly sent the puck into his own slot where there the only player there was Jarnkrok who quickly whipped a shot past a surprised Markstrom.

STREAKS SNAPPED

Mangiapane snapped a seven-game point streak snapped. ... Gaudreau had his point streak end at eight.

NOTES: Before the game, the Flames honored longtime captain Mark Giordano, who was playing his first regular-season game back in Calgary, where he played for 15 seasons and logged 949 career games, second all-time to Jarome Iginla. The half-capacity crowd gave him a 60-second standing ovation. ... Mikael Backlund played career game No. 792, moving him ahead of Theoren Fleury and into fifth on the Flames' all-time list.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Vancouver on Monday night to wrap up a three-game trip.

Flames: Host Winnipeg on Monday to finish a stretch of seven straight at home.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

