Lindenwood puts home win streak on the line against Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-9, 5-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-11, 3-5 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Lions play Southeast Missouri State.

The Lions are 7-1 in home games. Lindenwood is second in the OVC with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Markeith Browning II averaging 10.0.

The Redhawks have gone 5-3 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is seventh in the OVC scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Brendan Terry averaging 5.3.

Lindenwood scores 72.5 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 67.9 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The Lions and Redhawks match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anias Futrell is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Lions. Nathan Johnson Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tedrick Washington Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Rob Martin is averaging 12.7 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press