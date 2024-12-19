Lindenwood hosts Glasgow and Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7, 0-1 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (5-6)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits Lindenwood after Ray Glasgow scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech's 71-68 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Lions are 4-0 on their home court. Lindenwood averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech is seventh in the OVC scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Lindenwood's average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 71.6 points per game, 3.3 more than the 68.3 Lindenwood gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Golden Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeith Browning II is averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Lions.

Jaylon Johnson is averaging 12.1 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press