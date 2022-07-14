Linde Included in FTSE4Good Index for Seventh Consecutive Year

WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index for the seventh consecutive year.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is a tool for investors seeking to invest in companies that demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices measured against international standards. Inclusion is based on an independent analysis of ESG data from over 7,200 securities. Each company is assessed against strict criteria which have also been aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"Linde's products and applications are critical for society, from medical oxygen that helps save lives, to gases that help customers reduce their greenhouse gas emissions," said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. "In addition, we have a clear roadmap to reduce our own greenhouse gas emissions and our inclusion in FTSE4Good confirms the work towards Linde's mission of making our world more productive."

Linde helps companies improve their environmental performance and reduce their carbon footprint through high-quality solutions, technologies and services. In 2021, the company announced new greenhouse gas emission goals, including a target of 35% absolute emissions reduction by 2035 and climate neutrality by 2050.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

