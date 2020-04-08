Linda Tripp Dies at 70: Lightning Rod Exposed Clinton's White House Affair — Then Started Over Away from D.C.

Linda Tripp Rausch, a Washington, D.C., civil service employee whose secret recordings thrust her into the middle of the historic scandal involving President Bill Clinton and then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky, died this week, the New York Post reported.

“My mommy is leaving this earth. I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache,” Allison Tripp Foley wrote on Tuesday in a Facebook post, according to the Post.

Foley continued: “Please pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The post has since been removed or hidden from view.

The Daily Mail, a British tabloid, quoted a friend saying Wednesday that Rausch had died and the Post reported the same, citing Rausch’s son-in-law. (PEOPLE’s efforts to reach her family were not immediately successful.)

Although the cause of Rausch’s illness was not known, Foley confirmed according to TMZ that it was unrelated to the novel coronavirus pandemic. A representative for the family has asked for privacy, TMZ reported.

Rausch, 70, rose to prominence in 1998 when she revealed information about President Clinton’s affair.

She had befriended a young White House intern at the time, Lewinsky, who had shared intimate details about an ongoing physical relationship she was having with the president.

Facebook Linda Tripp Rausch

Rausch taped her calls with Lewinsky, without her knowledge, and later shared details of the relationship with then-independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who was investigating Clinton.

That evidence, which also included a semen-stained blue dress worn by Lewinsky, was used against Clinton — who was impeached by the House of Representatives. The Senate, however, acquitted him.

Lewinsky on Wednesday tweeted about Rausch’s reported health problems.

“No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery,” Lewinsky wrote. “I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family.”

Story continues

RELATED: Monica Lewinsky Remembers the ‘Hero’ Who Went to Bat for Me

no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) April 8, 2020

Rausch said little in the years since Clinton’s scandal, but she opened up in 2015 in an interview with The Daily Mail, in which she castigated Hillary Clinton amid the latter’s presidential campaign.

She split from husband Bruce Tripp in 1991 and married Dieter Rausch in 2004 and re-settled in the Middleburg, Virginia, area outside D.C.

“People either think I’m a hero or a villain,” she told PEOPLE in 2003. “I’m neither.”

Speaking with the Mail in 2015, she said she wasn’t sorry she spoke up.

“I regret what I put my children through. I regret very much that they had to endure that level of vitriol,” she told the Mail. “But would I do it again? Yes.”