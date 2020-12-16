Linda Lusardi's husband initially unhappy with her doing 'Real Full Monty On Ice'
Linda Lusardi’s husband Sam Kane was unhappy with her taking part in The Real Full Monty On Ice: when he learned there would be men stripping alongside her.
The 62-year-old former Emmerdale actor joined celebrities including BGT star Ashley Banjo, rugby player Gareth Thomas, The X Factor’s Jake Quickenden, Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan and soap star Hayley Tamaddon to strip naked for the ITV reality show to help raise cancer awareness.
Lusardi was seen having a phone call with her actor husband Kane, 52, in Tuesday night’s episode in which he expressed discomfort about her being naked around other men.
Kane said: “I've got to be honest with you, I'm not overly happy about the men on stage.
“That’s mildly concerning that they’re all going to take a peek!”
Lusardi, a former Page 3 girl, told him: “They're all going to be worried about taking their G-strings off, not looking at me!”
Kane the agreed that raising cancer awareness made it worthwhile.
He said: “So this is the deal - it is what it is. The outcome certainly outweighs the situation for me, by a million miles. For what you're doing, it's not worth worrying about.”
Lusardi, who had said she felt nervous about telling him and held Nolan’s hand for the call, said: “Thank you Sam, it makes me feel a lot better now.”
After the show aired Kane tweeted: “Last night was fantastic.”
The couple - who have been married for 22 years - made headlines earlier this year when they were both admitted to hospital with coronavirus.
Lusardi - who spent 10 days in hospital in Middlesex in March - said said it got to the stage “where both of us were praying we wouldn’t wake up because it was so bad”.
Lusardi found fame as a glamour model before branching out into acting. She competed in Dancing On Ice in 2008 and Celebrity MasterChef in 2011.
Lusardi and Kane - known for roles in Brookside, Emmerdale and Coronation Street - have two grown-up children, Jack and Lucy.
