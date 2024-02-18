Linda Hamilton On Why She “Ruined” ‘Stranger Things’ For Herself After Being Cast & Why She Won’t Be Watching Season 5

Linda Hamilton is joining the final season of Stranger Things and recently teased participating in the Netflix series.

As a fan of the show, Hamilton said she felt out of place and joked about ruining the show for herself.

“I’ve watched every season with relish. I just love it,” she told Us Weekly. “So it’s kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. That’s a whole world set in the ’80s.”

She continued, “When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it. So I think in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project], once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won’t be watching [Season 5].”

Stranger Things was created by Ross and Matt Duffer with the first season dropping on Netxlif in 2016. Details of Hamilton’s character have been kept under wraps and how the show ends is something the Terminator star doesn’t know either.

“I Zoomed [creators] Ross and Matt Duffer, and they gave me the shape of the character, but not of the story. Because they have to be very careful with their story. So I still don’t know how it ends,” Hamilton said. “And it takes a lot of discipline to not know where it’s going to go. But that’s to protect it from all of the people that want to know.”

Hamilton is sworn to secrecy about the series and noted that she’s “thrilled to be a part of it” and teased that the final season is “really good.”

