Linda Evangelista Shares What's In Her Birkin Bag: 'I'm Prepared for Everything'

Alexandra Schonfeld
·5 min read
Linda Evangelista poses at the set of Australia's Next Top Model
Linda Evangelista poses at the set of Australia's Next Top Model

Don Arnold/WireImage Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista is opening up about what's inside her bag!

In a video shared by British Vogue this week as part of the publication's "In the Bag" series, the supermodel, 57, showed off her bag which she said "dates back to 1985" and was gifted to her by Hermès as her first Birkin.

First things first, Evangelista pulled out her iPhone, which she said she uses to "dabble in social media" as well as "track" her child, 15-year-old Augustin.

The Canadian-native then shared that inside the well-loved, and amply stocked, leather purse, she carries her glasses as well as a makeup bag filled with some essentials: Pat McGrath blush and a few lip products.

In addition to her makeup products, the style icon also has numerous nail polishes.

For her wellbeing and nutrition, Evangelista has two sea sickness bands, a vegan shake, hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes and a face mask.

After revealing that included in her packed bag is two sets of cards for an Italian card game she later warns, "now, you're going to see how neurotic I am," while holding a box which she later reveals is her "emergency pill pack."

"I'm prepared for everything, I'm prepared for doomsday at home and if I'm out and about," she said. "People laugh at me with everything that I carry, but if you need something I have it in here."

She then pulls out a smaller pouch within the bag that holds a variety of miscellaneous items including gold-colored AirPods while admitting that she "really just listen to rap at this point."

RELATED: Linda Evangelista Felt 'Forced to Decline' 2017 Versace Runway Walk After Alleged CoolSculpting Damage

She also shows her set of keys which are attached to a Tiffany keychain she said she received when she had her baby.

Evangelista later pulled out a Comme des Garçons wallet though declined to explain its contents, "You can only imagine," she teased.

The supermodel, who is styled in a headscarf and a brimmed hat for the video, showed off a sun hat she keeps in her bag explaining that she always has one on hand because she "won't go into direct sunlight" due to her Melasma.

One product Evangelista called her "everything" is the Erasa moisturizer that she keeps in her bag and is "known to also sleep in."

At the end of the video, Evangelista looked down at the table filled with her emptied bag's contents and said "full necrosis right here."

She continued, "I'm not nervous when I leave the house, I'm covered. I don't view them as accessories, I view them as, like, it's part of you."

Evangelista covers British Vogue's September issue, and in an interview she got candid on what's next in her career after taking a break for five years due to a CoolSculpting accident that left her body "brutally disfigured."

Linda Evangelista British Vogue September 2022
Linda Evangelista British Vogue September 2022

Steven Meisel

"I miss my work so much, but honestly, what can I do? It isn't going to be easy," she admitted to the outlet, believing that people have forgotten her legacy as one of the '90s most coveted faces.

RELATED: Linda Evangelista Covers British Vogue After Fat-Freezing Trauma: 'I Miss My Work So Much'

"You're not going to see me in a swimsuit, that's for sure," she added. "It's going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me; without retouching, or squeezing into things, or taping things or compressing or tricking…," all of which were strategically thought out by Evangelista for her Vogue photo shoot.

"That's not my jaw and neck in real life — and I can't walk around with tape and elastics everywhere," she said (the publication clarified that makeup artist Pat McGrath "gently drew her face, jaw and neck back with tape and elastics" for the images, which were photographed by Steven Meisel).

From 2015 to 2016, Evangelista participated in seven CoolSculpting fat-freezing sessions that she expected to be a noninvasive alternative to liposuction. Instead, she said the treatments increased and expanded her fat cells. The result was a diagnosis of paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), a rare side effect that affects less than 1 percent of CoolSculpting patients.

In 2021, she went public with an update on Instagram, revealing that she was also filing a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics — the parent company of CoolSculpting.

Linda Evangelista
Linda Evangelista

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic Linda Evangelista in 2015

"If I had known side effects may include losing your livelihood and you'll end up so depressed that you hate yourself…" she confessed to British Vogue. "I wouldn't have taken that risk."

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for CoolSculpting said earlier this year that the procedure "has been well studied with more than 100 scientific publications and more than 11 million treatments performed worldwide" and added that known rare side effects like PAH "continue to be well-documented in the CoolSculpting information for patients and health care providers."

Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld and Linda Evangelista
Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld and Linda Evangelista

David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Linda Evangelista and Karl Lagerfeld

The world first came to know Evangelista 30 years ago and over the course of her career racked up some 700 magazine covers. She also served as muse to industry icons like the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld and renowned photographer Steven Meisel.

"No model was more super than Linda," Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour told PEOPLE earlier this year for a Evangelista's cover story in February. Wintour put Evangelista on the iconic magazine's cover 11 times.

See the full feature in the September issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, August 23.

