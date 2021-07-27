Linda Blair says there have been no discussions about her appearing in newly announced Exorcist sequel

The Exorcist star Linda Blair says she has not discussed appearing in the horror franchise's upcoming reboot.

Blair famously played the possessed child Regan MacNeil in William Friedkin's original 1973 film. On Monday, the franchise's producers announced that Ellen Burstyn, who portrayed Regan's mother Chris in the film, will reprise the role in a yet-unnamed sequel. The film is slated to hit theaters Oct. 13, 2023, and is the first in a planned trilogy. The sequel will star Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and be directed by David Gordon Green (2018's Halloween, the upcoming Halloween Kills). The film is the result of a partnership between Universal, Peacock, Blumhouse, and Morgan Creek.

"To all my fans asking about my involvement in the new Exorcist reboot," Blair tweeted on Monday, following the announcement about the new films, "as of now there has not been any discussions about me participating or reprising my role. I wish all those involved the best and I appreciate the loyalty and passion the fans have for The Exorcist and my character."

In an interview with The New York Post, Blair explained that Green, Blumhouse, and Morgan Creek tipped her off about the new films but that the conversation did not include a job offer.

"They were polite enough to call," she said in the interview, which was posted Tuesday. "We spoke how amazing Ellen Burstyn is and that was as far as the conversation went. I have no idea what the project is about and I have not been engaged in a conversation of participation. It was just letting me know they were going to do the film."

Both Blair and Burstyn were nominated for Academy Awards for their performances in The Exorcist. Blair also played Regan in a far less successful 1977 sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic. Geena Davis portrayed the part in a TV show sequel, which premiered on Fox in 2016.

EW has requested a comment from the producers of the new Exorcist films.

