Lincolnshire hospitals declare ‘critical incident’ over staff shortages

Several hospitals in Lincolnshire have declared a “critical incident” over “extreme and unprecedented” staff shortages.

The United Lincolnshire hospitals NHS trust (ULHT), which includes four hospitals across the county, told its sites it was unable to maintain safe staffing levels, leading to “compromised care”.

An internal memo dated Sunday, leaked to the media, said the biggest factor was the rapid increase in staff sickness across two of its sites, Lincoln county hospital in Lincoln and Pilgrim hospital in Boston.

Figures showed the number of staff members absent because they were ill or quarantining with Covid-19 had doubled in the month before Christmas, with 150 staff isolating on Boxing Day.

The trust insisted “essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them” as it urged people “to come forward for care” if they needed to.

The memo said the increasing numbers of Covid-positive patients were also adding to the pressure, with “a number of nosocomial infections on some ward areas” – people who had caught Covid since being admitted to hospital.

Staff ratios have been increased – the number of patients each nurse looks after – and NHS staff are being asked to volunteer to work extra hours. The memo reiterated its “full support to those taking a risk-balanced approach to patient care at this difficult time”.

One of the largest acute hospital trusts in England, ULH includes Lincoln county hospital, Grantham and district hospital, Pilgrim hospital in Boston and County hospital Louth.

In a statement, ULHT’s medical director, Dr Colin Farquharson, said: “As a result of significant staffing pressures due to absence related to Covid-19, we are having to take additional steps to maintain services.

“Our staff continue to work exceptionally hard and we would like to reassure our patients and the public that in spite of the challenges faced, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them, so people should continue to come forward for care.”

He added that people could help by getting their Covid booster vaccine “to protect themselves and their families and reduce pressure on health services”.