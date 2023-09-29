Lincoln supports local Indigenous culture with park, museum, and more

Truth and reconciliation is about more than just words, it’s about action.

That’s the approach Lincoln chief administrative officer Michael Kirkopoulos said the town has taken when it comes to respecting its Indigenous heritage.

One of the biggest examples of the town’s appreciation is the work they’ve done at Jordan Hollow Park, now named Sho'arishon, meaning “He is shaking a net,” in honour of its significance to many Indigenous nations and is a part of the treaty and traditional territory of the Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, and the Neutral Nation.

Kirkopolous said they had wanted to do some work on the park, and throughout the process discovered its Indigenous connections.

Aside from the name, the park will also feature two permanent art installations.

Funded in collaboration with Plenty Canada, the two art installations are expected to be installed sometime next year.

“Once (planning) started happening, we kept (thinking) ‘what could potentially we do more in this location, something a lot more meaningful, a lot more connected to that history, to the first settlement that was in that area?’,” Kirkopoulos said.

Through working with local Indigenous activists such as Robyn Bourgeous, Janis Monture, and Tim Johnson, designs were selected that would honour the park’s position as part of the traditional territory of the Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, and the Neutral Nation.

The first piece, is titled "Water Scroll," and is a 13-foot aluminum sculpture created by the artist team Kathryn Corbiere, a member of the Anishinaabe-kwe / M’Chigeeng First Nation, and Sophie-Ann Edwards from Kagawong.

Water Scroll will use curving shapes of the Twenty Mile Creek waterway, and will include Indigenous languages engraved throughout.

The second piece is titled "Two Row Helix" and is a 12-foot sculpture by artist team David Beyer from Fisher River Cree First Nation, and Lilly Otasevic. The sculpture is a colourful and vibrant depiction of a ribbonlike form. It utilizes symbols of the Two Row Wampum belt and the DNA helix.

But the town didn’t do all this planning themselves.

In January 2023, they hired Indigenous consultant Courtney Corbeil, to help them out.

“She's been incredibly helpful with this process, number one, in terms of the park, but just generally someone that you can ask questions to,” Kirkopoulous said. “When she started presenting to us, one of the things she said was ‘nothing is off limits. Feel free to ask questions without feeling like you sound stupid or that you're going to say something that may be wrong.' So she was incredibly open and willing to have these conversations on top of the education and training (she was providing) that I think is beneficial for all of us.”

The work at the park just makes sense, said Kirkopoulos, given the rich Indigenous history of the area.

“We have an obligation … to make sure that that Indigenous history, the history of this area, is shared in a way that incorporates that particular piece of our past,” he said. “It's more than once a year, it's more than just doing a little bit of education. I think those are incredibly important … but are we actually going to do stuff that is meaningful, that is longer lasting? That sets us on a path to improved relationships or improved engagement or re-establishing and building mutual trust and respect and a shared vision together?”

Besides hiring Corbeil, Lincoln has had working relationships with the Niagara Regional Native Centre, and other Indigenous organizations to host internal training for staff, and have worked to amend policies and develop new policies to ensure that anti-racism elements are incorporated.

The town’s Museum has also made showcasing Indigenous artwork a priority.

Right now, they are showcasing the Moccasin Identifier Project on the museum windows. Developed by the Mississauga Credit First Nation, and the place keeping project uses moccasin stencils all over different communities.

Another window at the museum features a depiction of Jikonhsaseh, the first clan mother.

Jikonhsaseh is considered by many Iroquois as the "mother of nations." It was created by artist, Odadrihonyanisoh (Sara General), who belongs to the Turtle Clan and the Mohawk Nation.

Museum’s have a difficult history with Indigenous communities, said the town’s Cultural Development Coordinator Jessica Wilson.

“Museums have evolved out of the colonial context,” she said. “The format comes from the European Museum where things were taken and displayed, removed from context and looked at independent of the cultures that they represented. So there's a shift in museums across Canada and the world to commit to reconciliation because of our problematic histories. We take that responsibility very seriously and we are working toward that.”

While things such as land acknowledgments are important, Kirkopolous said it’s about actions.

“Are we actually supporting what's truly captured in all those words, and are we actually wanting to learn, wanting to engage, wanting to be better? And how is that being incorporated into some of the decisions we're making?,” he said.

Abby Green, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News