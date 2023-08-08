Lincoln Sunflower Festival supports ongoing relief efforts for Ukraine

When Joe Hube and his friends heard about the situation in Ukraine, they had to do something.

For the second year, the group will be hosting a Sunflower Festival, with all proceeds going to Ukrainian relief.

In the fields of London Born Winery in Beamsville, approximately 70,000 sunflowers were planted for the festival that takes place the weekends of Aug. 12 and 13, and 19 and 20.

Hube said he hopes people will come, purchase the $15 entrance ticket, take lots of photos in the sunflowers, and feel good knowing the money is going to a good cause.

Tickets can be purchased by searching “Niagara Sunflower Festival” on Eventbrite.

With the event at London Born Winery this year, Hube said there is also the option for people to have a drink.

“It just makes a lot more sense to have it at a winery,” he said, “Last year, we had it in a farmer's field, so we had an awful lot of infrastructure we had to bring.”

Last year’s event was held in Grimsby, and while it was a great event, Hube said they’ve stepped things up this year with more sunflowers, live music and vendors.

Hube said he and his friends were motivated to start hosting events for Ukrainian relief after seeing the devastation on the news.

“I really believe this is a horrible moment in history for the world, and Ukraine must win,” he said. “We're very motivated to keep this top of mind as much as we can. This is an existential moment in history for the world. The threat is enormous, and Ukraine is bearing the brunt, which is just disgusting.”

It was last February that Russia invaded Ukraine after many years of conflict between the two countries for land.

Stefan Dolgert, associate Professor of Political Science at Brock University, describes Russia’s invasion as “disastrous”.

“All of the things that (Russia) had planned, in spite of the things that they say now about how this is all part of what they were intending, none of it went the way they planned,” he said. “They planned to entirely take over Ukraine and basically eliminate it as an independent country, and that all went wrong within the first three days.”

Story continues

Now, Dolgert said, we’re at a point where Ukraine has slowly been regaining territory.

“But they haven't been able to just take everything back because they're dealing with fighting someone who has a lot more manpower than they do,” he explained. “Even though Ukraine has now been getting advanced weapons systems from the West, they don't have as many as they would like, so it's taking time.”

United Nations estimates that 8,000 civilians in Ukraine were killed in the first year of this conflict.

Since February 2022, Canada has committed over $1.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

In addition to money, the Canadian government has deployed aircraft to help deliver Ukraine-bound military aid from Canada and from allied and partner nations.

Dolgert said he doesn’t see the conflict ending any time soon, unless there’s a sudden collapse of Vladimir Putin’s regime.

“I do see some Westerners who have started to buy some of the Putin regime's propaganda where they say, ‘Oh, well, can't we have peace through these two sides? Why can't they just sit down and negotiate and done it out of that?’,” Dolgert said. “Whenever I hear that, I want to disabuse people of that notion. This was an invasion. This was an attempt at genocide. And there's no point in negotiating with Putin because, absolutely, he will break any agreement when it suits him.”

Hube said the sunflower festival in honour of Ukraine is fitting, as it’s their national flower.

He and his friends are planning on keeping the event going annually as long as they can because Hube said he doesn’t see the need in Ukraine ending in his lifetime.

“I view it as a way of continuing to bang the drum so that people don't forget,” he said. “Humans tend to move on to the next thing very quickly. So, I'd like to just keep it in the public.”

Abby Green, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News