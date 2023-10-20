Lincoln short-term accommodation owners turn out for public meeting

While only two delegations were scheduled to speak, more than a dozen local short-term accommodation owners showed up to voice their concerns over Lincoln’s proposed licensing system.

At the committee of the whole meeting on Oct. 18, the town of Lincoln hosted a statutory public meeting on the proposed licensing program and received a report from staff.

Although council was receiving no direction from the staff at this time and was receiving the information, owners of traditional bed and breakfasts and Airbnb’s alike spoke about concerns over the many steps they would have to take under the town’s proposed new licensing system.

“Onerous” was the word of the night, with nearly every delegate using it to describe the various approvals and inspections the new rules would bring.

Under the proposed programs, short-term accommodations, including bed and breakfasts and Airbnbs, would have to register with the town and pay a $700 fee every two years. They would also have to undergo regular inspections, including sewer system and electrical, and then make any necessary upgrades. They would also need to have proper insurance for the unit as a short-term accommodation and proper parking as described in the town’s zoning bylaw.

Peggy Capitain said she’s lived in Jordan for a little over a year and a half and rents out a small loft above her garage for extra income. Eventually, she plans to move her parents into the unit when they move over from Vancouver, but for now she rents out it.

Capitain said she lives close to Pearl Morrissette, and a lot of people from Toronto rent her unit for one night so they can go there, stay over, and then leave in the morning.

With the new proposed licensing, Capitain said she probably wouldn’t continue running her suite.

She said she loves living and hosting her rental in Lincoln and feels she’s contributing to the town’s economy by providing a space for people from out of town to come and drink without having to worry about a ride back.

While she agrees that licensing is a good idea and feels the town should keep inventory of the units that are available, it’s all the extra red tape associated that would make her close up shop.

Joyce Van Amerongen wondered if Lincoln even has the problem with Airbnb’s that other jurisdictions have.

“People have taken advantage of (Airbnb), in my opinion, to buy homes and let them out as short-term rentals to make a lot of money on that,” she said. “The type of operation that most people in this town are running is not like that at all. Mine, for instance, is just me sharing my space. My husband loves to garden. We have beautiful gardens in the back. Everybody wants to come in and enjoy and sit. And we're sharing our lives, basically.”

Multiple delegates pointed out that the town has a lack of hotel space anyway and these units are needed if they want visitors.

Mayor Sandra Easton commented that by hearing all the delegates, council is more aware of the impact and may even consider grandfathering in the new policy as a result.

Matt Bruder, the town’s director of planning and development, said hearing all those comments is why they were there.

“We're here to hear about these things,” he said. “I think it's perfectly reasonable for us to go back and consider some of these things and we can come back with some options. Again, one of the main reasons for a public meeting is to do exactly what we heard tonight, which is to hear from the community, in this case, the operators in terms of the impacts, while being cognizant that there is that balance between what we're trying to achieve when we look at this.”

Another update isn’t expected until the new year.

Abby Green, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News