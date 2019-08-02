Lincoln Riley may wait until after camp to name Sooners' starting quarterback

Lincoln Riley will take his time when it comes to naming the Sooners' starting quarterback.

In fact, Riley will even wait until after camp — even if he'd prefer to have it set in stone before then.

"You get a lot more accurate snapshot of where these guys are really at, as camp unfolds," Riley said during the school's media day Friday. "I would prefer to (name a starter during camp) because then you're able to get it out of the way, you're able to start to focus your reps in on the starter and the team knows — everybody knows — and you can move on."

The third-year coach doesn't want to rush the process, and has quite the competition playing for a spot under center.

Former Alabama starter and graduate transfer Jalen Hurts remains the favorite to get the starting nod before the season begins in early September. But he enters camp with young talent in redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler.

Riley wants to see one of the signal-callers take command of the offense and the entire team, for that matter.

He has already spoken highly of Hurts but is sticking to an age-old proverb when it comes to replacing former Sooner starters in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.

"We've got an interesting dynamic in there with Jalen as an older, more experienced guy that's been through a lot of battles, and we've got some very young, talented players in there with a chance to make a name for themselves," Riley said previously. "It's really, truly, 'May the best man win.'"

The coach definitely knows his stuff and has produced back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners (Mayfield, 2017; Murray, 2018). So, Riley will consider "feel" as well as how the players perform at camp.

"It's one of those things that when you know, you know," Riley said Friday. "We evaluate stats, but it's off a feel. It's more than just the numbers. It's the feel of the guy that's gonna not only produce and play the best but also lead the best as well.

"I'm not super experienced, but I'm experienced enough to know I'm darn sure not nailing it down right now. We'll see how it unfolds."



