Republican Group Rips Trump Supporters' Use Of Confederate 'Treason' Flag

A Republican group of critics of President Donald Trump released a new video on Sunday slamming his supporters’ use of the Confederate flag.

“The men who followed this flag 150 years ago knew what it meant,” a voiceover in the spot from the Lincoln Project states. “Treason against their country. Death of the United States.”

Yet the flag keeps turning up at Trump events.

The ad also highlights Trump’s 2017 comments that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia organized by white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others on the far right.

“What does it say that they’re all in for Trump?” the voice in the ad asks:

The Lincoln Project will spend $500,000 running the ad in the battleground states of Florida, Wisconsin and Michigan and in the nation’s capital, CNN reported.

A different video by the group set Trump off last month. That spot, titled “Mourning in America,” claimed Trump’s failures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic had left the nation “weaker and sicker and poorer.”

After it aired, Trump repeatedly attacked the organization’s founders, including conservative attorney George Conway, husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, who he derided as “Moonface” and her “deranged loser of a husband.”

The group raised $1.4 million in the three days after the ad aired on TV, The New York Times reported last week.

Another one of the group’s founders, longtime GOP strategist Rick Wilson, mocked Trump for losing “his damn mind” over the “Mourning” video.

“We expected this ad to hit,” Wilson added. “We did not expect him to behave in the completely maniacally way he behaved all day today, but here we are.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.