Netflix has renewed “Lincoln Lawyer” for a second season, the streamer’s head of global television Bela Bajaria announced Tuesday at the Banff World Media Festival.

The drama from David E. Kelley, which is based on the novel by Michael Connelly, stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson.

Also Read:

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Ending: Christopher Gorham Weighs in on Trevor’s Fate

More to come…