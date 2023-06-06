The Lincoln Lawyer confirms season 2 release date with first-look pics

Netflix

Netflix has shared a first look at season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer, along with the show's release date.

Part 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 6, while part 2 will follow on August 3.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Reprising his role as Mickey Haller, LA's most in-demand defence attorney, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns for season 2 of the Netflix legal drama based on the book series by Michael Connelly.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Related: New look at Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall in Netflix series

Picking up where things left off in its first season, season 2 will be adapted from The Fifth Witness, the fourth book in Connelly's collection.

In the series' first season, we met Mickey, a hotshot criminal defence lawyer who runs an LA law firm from the back seat of his car.

After recovering from surgery and addiction, and following the sudden death of his colleague, Mickey decides to get back into law after inheriting his deceased colleagues' cases.

Set to reprise her role from season 1 as Mickey's first wife, Scream star Neve Campbell plays criminal prosecutor Maggie McPherson, who works alongside her ex-husband.

Ugly Betty star Becki Newton is also set to return as Mickey's second-wife-turned-assistant-investigator, Lorna.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Related: Netflix reveals future of Scream star's show after season 1

In the newly released pics, Mickey can be seen driving the titular Lincoln while sporting a stylish suit and dark sunglasses. In another shot, Mickey beams at Campbell's Maggie.

Also featured in the new snaps are season 2 newcomers Lana Parrilla and Yaya DaCosta as Lisa Trammell and Andrea Freeman, respectively.

Returning alongside Garcia-Rulfo, Newton and Campbell are Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole, Krista Warner, Elliott Gould and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine.

They'll be joined by additional newcomers Angélica María Matt Angel and David Clayton Rogers.

Netflix

Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2, part 1 drops on Netflix on July 6. Part 2 will premiere on August 3.

You Might Also Like