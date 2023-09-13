Lincoln, Grimsby fire department joins Ontario Naloxone Program

Fire Departments in Niagara’s west end are adding another tool to their tool belts to help with potential opioid overdoses.

At a Sept. 11 Lincoln council meeting, Niagara West Fire Chief Greg Hudson requested permission to have the department join the Ontario Naloxone Program.

By joining the program, Hudson said firefighters would be provided with naloxone kits at no cost. They will also receive the necessary training to use the kits.

In an email to Niagara this Week, Hudson said aside from Niagara Falls and St. Catharines, most fire departments in Niagara haven’t been carrying naloxone, as the previous medical director of the Niagara Region Fire Department Medical Assistance program did not support it.

“When the new medical director started, a review of protocols was undertaken, and it was recommended that all Niagara Fire departments participate in the Ontario Naloxone Program,” he said. “Grimsby and Lincoln are now in the process of obtaining council approval to proceed.”

Hudson called the move a “welcome change” for the medical first response team, as it not only gives firefighters an important tool to provide lifesaving assistance to citizens experiencing an opioid overdose, but it also helps protect first responders should they accidentally become exposed to opioids during the course of their duties.

At the meeting, Hudson told councillors that opioid use is on the rise, and they are seeing it in Lincoln.

According to data from Niagara Region Emergency Medical Services, from January to August 2023, there were 467 suspected opioid overdoses across the region.

Through the Ontario Naloxone Program, participating pharmacies, community health centres, methadone clinics, detention centres and addiction treatment facilities can distribute naloxone kits for free.

Data from the region said 3,811 naloxone kits were distributed in Niagara within the first six months of 2023.

