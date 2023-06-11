Lincoln Electric Holdings' (NASDAQ:LECO) three-year earnings growth trails the solid shareholder returns

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) share price has flown 133% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 15% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 11% in 90 days).

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Lincoln Electric Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Lincoln Electric Holdings achieved compound earnings per share growth of 22% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 33% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Lincoln Electric Holdings, it has a TSR of 146% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Lincoln Electric Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 44% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 18% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lincoln Electric Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Lincoln Electric Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

