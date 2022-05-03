Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Lincoln Educational Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = US$14m ÷ (US$295m - US$66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Lincoln Educational Services has an ROCE of 6.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lincoln Educational Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lincoln Educational Services here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Lincoln Educational Services is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 6.0% on its capital. In addition to that, Lincoln Educational Services is employing 137% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Lincoln Educational Services has decreased current liabilities to 22% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Lincoln Educational Services' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Lincoln Educational Services and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

