Lincoln council approves zoning amendment for semi-detached development

Neighbourhood concerns were taken into consideration ahead of Lincoln council’s approval of a zoning bylaw amendment to allow for a new development on Nineteenth Street.

The 3731 Nineteenth Street site plan to address concerns from the neighbourhood of the Town of Lincoln has been approved.

Councillors agreed with the planning staff report analysis and recommendations for the development at 3731 Nineteenth Street. A zoning bylaw amendment was sought to permit the construction of a semi-detached dwelling with site-specific provisions for the Residential Multiple 2 Zone.

The bylaw, approved at the May 8 council meeting, includes the removal of the secondary residential units due to parking concerns, reconfiguration of the parking area to add more parking spaces and a reduction of the height of the semi-detached unit closest to the northern property line from two storeys to one storey.

On May 1, planning consultants Urban in Mind, representing the developer, provided resolutions to planning and economic development committee members with more clarification on the landscape plan progress, parking details, and aspects of the semi-detached dwelling.

HERITAGE TIMELINES

A new motion, moved by Coun. Lynn Timmers and seconded by Coun. JD Pachereva, asked the Town of Lincoln to address the resolution of the province, recognizing the importance of the Municipal Heritage Register and properties’ cultural and heritage value in Lincoln.

According to a report, the Town of Lincoln has 247 heritage properties listed on the Municipal Heritage Register. The new legislative requirements of the Ontario Heritage Act associated with Bill 23 ask for an assessment of all properties within two years, which results in “an unreasonable amount of resources and major budget implications for a local municipality.”

The report also notes the new requirement removes the listed properties after two years, leaving resources exposed and unprotected for more than five years.

Council is encouraging the government and the province to keep the previous provisions of Section 27 of the Ontario Heritage Act, which promote the retention and expansion to keep the listed properties on the registry indefinitely rather than for a maximum of two years with the goal of providing enough time for the municipality to analyze the heritage value of properties.

And “if necessary”, initiate the designation process before the homes are demolished, allowing properties to be re-listed within an unlimited time frame. Further on, the Town of Lincoln will forward this resolution to the municipalities for endorsement and circulation to the province.

Beatriz Baleeiro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News