Lincoln council approves new 'stringent method' for collecting fines

Clean yards, noise control, use of municipal parks, open-air fire, and public nuisance have been added to Lincoln's administrative monetary penalty system (AMPS) bylaw.

Now, the update ensures fines are collected and can also be tied to license plate renewals and property tax bills for the owner.

According to Lincoln's chief administrative officer, Michael Kirkopoulos, the bylaw expansion approved at May 8’s council meeting is an “enhanced opportunity” that provides more mechanisms to pay the fines.

“It enables a more efficient system of collection of fines and a quicker process for any who wish to dispute an allegation or offence as these are dealt with through a screening process and not pushed into the provincial courts' system,” Kirkopoulos said.

The CAO added the expansion will not have any impact on residents, only on those who do not comply with the associated bylaws where AMPS applies. It’s a “more stringent method” of ensuring fines are addressed, Kirkopoulos explained.

Since 2017 the province has allowed municipalities to expand the use of the AMPS to include all regulatory bylaws, and prior to this recent approval, Lincoln only had an AMPS in place for parking-related fines.

Beatriz Baleeiro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News