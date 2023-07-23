Lincoln-area home sales: Real estate prices in Lincoln the week of July 9

The median price per square foot for a home in Lincoln increased in the past week to $333. That’s $33 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Lincoln was $330.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Tahoe West Shore, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $745.

The best deal can be found in North Sacramento, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $294.

In the past week, a 1,621-square-foot home on Larkflower Way in Lincoln sold for $540,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Jul. 10.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.