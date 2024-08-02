Lin wins controversial first bout in Paris

Lin will meet Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva next [Getty Images]

Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, whose inclusion at the Paris Olympics has sparked controversy after she was reported to have failed a gender test last year, won her first bout of the Games in the women's division.

Lin - like Algerian Imane Khelif, who progressed on Thursday - was banned by the International Boxing Association (IBA) but has been allowed to compete at the Olympics, which are run by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The 28-year-old entered the arena to cheers, which were followed by some boos, before beating Sitora Turdibekova in the 57kg category.

Whereas Khelif's bout against Italy's Angela Carini lasted just 46 seconds, this went the full three rounds - with Lin victorious by unanimous decision.

Only one of the five judges awarded a round to Uzbekistan's Turdibekova.

The pair shook hands afterwards.

Turdibekova did not stop to speak to the broadcast media - and her team quickly left the venue. Lin stopped briefly, but did not answer a question.

The controversy has engulfed the Olympics after Italian boxer Angela Carini withdrew from her bout with Khelif on Thursday, saying: "I had to preserve my life."

She apologised to the Algerian on Friday for not shaking hands following the bout.

The IBA has said Lin and Khelif were banned "to uphold the level of fairness and utmost integrity of the competition". Lin was stripped of a bronze medal at last year’s World Championships.

Last June, the IBA - a Russia-led body - was stripped of its status as the sport's world governing body by the IOC. The IOC says the pair were "suddenly disqualified without any due process".

Lin, who now has a career record of 41 wins and 14 defeats, is a three-time World Championship medallist and two-time Asian champion. Turdibekova, aged 22, was competing at her first Olympics.

