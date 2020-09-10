Lin-Manuel Miranda's dad is nonstop in Siempre, Luis trailer

GV Cruz/WireImage

The unstoppable Luis A. Miranda Jr. is coming to HBO.

On Thursday, HBO dropped the trailer for its upcoming documentary film, Siempre, Luis. Debuting Oct. 6 on the premium network, during National Hispanic Heritage Month, the movie documents the life of Puerto Rican immigrant and relentless activist Miranda (father of Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda), as he moves to the United States and begins a decades-long fight for Latinx communities.

Directed by first-time filmmaker John James, Siempre, Luis had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Filmed over the course of a year, the project details Miranda's devotion to his family and country — not letting anything, even a heart attack, slow him down. The trailer opens with Miranda telling his son that, rather than slow down since his health scare, his life has actually gotten busier. (The Clintons even pop up to drive this point home, with Hillary telling Miranda "You have been going nonstop for so long, Luis.") In a talking head interview, Lin-Manuel sums it up: "His relentlessness to keep going, that's what I keyed in on when I was playing Hamilton. I was playing my father. He's a relentless motherf—r."

The trailer then focuses on the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, with Miranda coordinating relief efforts on the island and raising money and awareness — while also helping his son bring his Broadway masterpiece to Puerto Rico. "For me, Puerto Rico is this perfect place that all of a sudden doesn't exist anymore," says Miranda in the clip. "I immediately saw it as a responsibility to rebuild the island. Doing everything we can becomes the job."

Siempre, Luis will premiere on HBO Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer above.

