Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases a Possible Encanto Broadway Show: 'I Think It Weirdly Lends Itself Well'

Benjamin VanHoose
·2 min read
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty/Disney Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda is ready to expand Encanto.

The creator behind Hamilton and In the Heights provided songs for the Disney movie, with hits like "We Don't Talk About Bruno" breaking records on song charts. Speaking with E! News about Encanto's Oscar nominations this week, Miranda, 42, said he could envision a Broadway musical adaptation of the family movie.

"I think it weirdly lends itself well," he told the outlet.

"They don't always, you know? Like, I can't picture a Moana Broadway musical. I don't know how you'd do the ocean," he said, adding, "My first draft of the last song in the movie, 'All of You,' was like seven minutes long. It was so late in production that they were like, 'Lin, we won't make the movie in time. You actually have to cut this down.' So I've got the Broadway finale in the chamber."

Whether it's on the stage or in a spin-off movie or series, Miranda said he is down for more Encanto.

"There's so many stories in that house, that it would be wonderful to expand on it," said Miranda.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Son, 7, Is 'Way Over' Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

Walt Disney Animation Studios&#x002019; &#x00201c;Encanto&#x00201d;
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto”

Disney

Encanto received 2022 Oscar nominations for Best Animated Film, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for "Dos Oruguitas." Tick, Tick... Boom!, which Miranda directed, was nominated for Best Editing and Best Actor for Andrew Garfield.

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Miranda opened up about the inspiration behind Encanto: "Our thesis for the film was, 'Can we tell a story with three generations of family and really give them complexity without them getting winnowed away in the story making process?' "

"Oftentimes in movies, you cut away unimportant characters, but we wanted to hold on to them. My first salvo in protecting them was writing the opening number, 'The Family Madrigal,' where I list everyone in the clearest family tree possible," he added. "And 'Bruno' was the logical next step."

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.

