Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Andrew Garfield Needed Practice Lying About Spider-Man: No Way Home Role

Lin-Manuel Miranda says Andrew Garfield's lying skills could use some work.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Friday, Miranda, 42, recalled to host Jimmy Fallon the hilarious moment that he knew Garfield would be putting on the Spidey suit once more for Spider-Man: No Way Home — despite the actor's denial.

The Encanto composer — who directed the British-American actor, 38, in 2021's Tick, Tick… Boom! — said he asked Garfield on set if the rumors about his appearance in the Marvel universe were true.

"So the day it leaked he might be involved, he was on my set. We were still filming, and between shots, I kind of quietly went over to him and was like, 'Andrew, are you in the new Spider-Man?'"

"And his exact reaction was, 'What? Shut up. Shut up,'" Miranda continued, before mimicking Garfield's nervous laughter.

The Hamilton star added matter-of-factly, "And I walked away thinking, 'Oh, he's in the new Spider-Man.'"

However, Miranda admitted to Fallon that during Garfield's previous appearance on the late night talk show, the Spider-Man star was a "total pro" at denying his involvement in the blockbuster film.

"He had to get there," the multihyphenate performer said with a laugh.

Earlier this month, Garfield revealed he'd be totally on board to team up with his fellow Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland again in the future, if the conditions were just right.

"I am definitely open to that," said the actor. "It would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character."

"There's something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I'm not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun," Garfield added.