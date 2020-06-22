Lin-Manuel Miranda Confirms New Disney Animated Movie Set In Colombia

Click here to read the full article.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney Animation are at work on an animated musical set in Colombia, the Hamilton creator teased in an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America today.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I’m actually writing a new animated musical with Disney Animation,” Miranda said. “I’m collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush, who wrote Moana with me. It’s set in Colombia, in Latin America and that’s all I can say before Bob Iger just shows up in my home.”

More from Deadline

See the GMA segment below.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Miranda was in talks for an animated Disney musical that would feature a Latina princess or heroine. Miranda has teamed with Disney before on Moana and Mary Poppins. The filmed version of Hamilton bows on Disney+ July 3.

Miranda said on GMA that the Hamilton movie, taped on Broadway in 2016, “was basically a three-day film shoot with the best rehearsed cast in the history of the movies because we’d all been doing this show for a year at this point.”

Also, a tiny bit of news on the new songs I'm writing for @DisneyAnimation… https://t.co/DCT1HPC4ba — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2020





Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.