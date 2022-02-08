Lin-Manuel Miranda has another shot at EGOT

Lin-Manuel Miranda isn't throwin' away his shot at an EGOT.

After winning three Tony Awards, three Grammys, and two Emmys, the musical auteur is getting another chance to win an Oscar with Encanto, which was nominated for multiple Academy Awards on Tuesday, including Best Original Song.

The animated Disney film's "Dos Oruguitas," a piece for which Miranda composed the music and lyrics, was nominated alongside King Richard's "Be Alive," Belfast's "Down to Joy," No Time to Die's title track, and Four Good Days' "Somehow You Do."

Miranda was previously nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for composing "How Far I'll Go," that brain worm of a song from Disney's Moana. But he lost that year to "City of Stars" from La La Land. Moana, however, did win him a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media in 2018.

It's not like the creator of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights is short on awards recognition, but EGOT-ing is an achievement reached by a few. Whoopi Goldberg, Alan Menken, John Legend, and Rita Moreno are among them.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences also announced Encanto among the nominees for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score. Meanwhile, Tick, Tick… Boom!, the musical directed by Miranda, was nominated for Best Actor and Best Film Editing.

