Limoncello recipe
The pride of the Neapolitans, this delectable drink is a refreshing digestivo that can be kept in the freezer for up to two months (it won’t freeze due to the high alcohol content). Pour into chilled/frozen glasses, and enjoy the pure essence of lemons.
Timings
Prep time: 5 minutes, plus 9 weeks maturing
Cook time: 5 minutes
Makes
750ml
Ingredients
3 large lemons
475ml vodka or grappa
375g sugar
Method
Carefully pare the zest from 2 of the lemons in long strips, and place in a large (750ml) preserving jar.
Pour over the vodka or grappa, seal tightly and leave in a dark place for about two months to mature.
After two months put the sugar in a pan with 250ml of water and the strained juice of 1 lemon.
Heat gently until the sugar has dissolved. Cool.
Open the preserving jar with the lemon-flavoured alcohol, and pour in the sugar syrup.
Stir well and let the mixture stand for a couple of hours.
Strain through a fine sieve, and pour into a 75cl sterilised bottle.
Seal and leave in a cool, dark place for another week, shaking occasionally.
Serve and keep stored in the freezer, where it will thicken.
Recipe from The Gourmand’s Lemon: A Collection of Stories and Recipes (Taschen, £40)