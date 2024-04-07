Limoncello recipe

You can keep the limoncello stored in the freezer, where it will thicken - Bobby Doherty

The pride of the Neapolitans, this delectable drink is a refreshing digestivo that can be kept in the freezer for up to two months (it won’t freeze due to the high alcohol content). Pour into chilled/frozen glasses, and enjoy the pure essence of lemons.

Timings

Prep time: 5 minutes, plus 9 weeks maturing

Cook time: 5 minutes

Makes

750ml

Ingredients

3 large lemons

475ml vodka or grappa

375g sugar

Method

Carefully pare the zest from 2 of the lemons in long strips, and place in a large (750ml) preserving jar. Pour over the vodka or grappa, seal tightly and leave in a dark place for about two months to mature. After two months put the sugar in a pan with 250ml of water and the strained juice of 1 lemon. Heat gently until the sugar has dissolved. Cool. Open the preserving jar with the lemon-flavoured alcohol, and pour in the sugar syrup. Stir well and let the mixture stand for a couple of hours. Strain through a fine sieve, and pour into a 75cl sterilised bottle. Seal and leave in a cool, dark place for another week, shaking occasionally. Serve and keep stored in the freezer, where it will thicken.

Recipe from The Gourmand’s Lemon: A Collection of Stories and Recipes (Taschen, £40)