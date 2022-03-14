Limocar commits to resuming Quebec bus service it cancelled during pandemic

·2 min read
A passenger boards a Limocar bus at the downtown Sherbrooke terminal. (Radio-Canada - image credit)
The Quebec coach operator Transdev-Limocar says it's working toward re-establishing some of the routes it discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bus used to have stops in several municipalities on its route between Montreal and Sherbrooke, including Stukely-Sud, Eastman, Austin, Magog, Omerville, Chambly, Marieville, Rougemont, Saint-Césaire, Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford, Granby and Waterloo.

After cancelling those routes along Highway 112 in March 2020, the coach operator says it's now working toward restoring all of its services to pre-pandemic levels as early as April 1.

A group of Quebecers from the Montérégie and the Eastern Townships has been demanding the immediate reinstatement of services from the beginning.

"These municipalities are now isolated from each other," said Louise Gagné, the vice-president of the group.

Those without cars who live in the region were doubly isolated during the pandemic, she said, as they lived through Quebec's curfews and lockdowns, unable to travel to even a nearby town for provisions.

And while travel was strongly discouraged at some points during the pandemic, there are currently no restrictions against moving between towns and regions, Gagné added.

As of March 12, buses are also no longer required to reduce their capacity by 50 per cent to allow for social distancing.

The coach operator says it's committed to improving its services as the spring approaches, but has yet to say which routes could be returning.

"If we could resume them tomorrow morning, we would," said Émile Cadieux, the vice-president of operations, in a statement to Radio-Canada.

"However we must act responsibly to ensure Limocar's sustainability," she added. "We are approaching the end of the pandemic fortunately but it's not only the rate of inflation or the cost of gas that we have to think about. We have to reinvent ourselves."

Gagné said she's still wants to hear a commitment from Transdev-Limocar ensuring the routes between Montreal and Sherbrooke will be reinstated.

"We need that service to come back as soon as possible," she said.

What the region needs is a publicly owned bus service, said Christine Labrie, the MNA for Sherbrooke.

"As long as we continue to have a local and inter-regional transportation model based on private companies seeking profit, these small communities will never be well-served," Labrie said.

