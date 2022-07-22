Limited vaccine supply could thwart Canada's efforts to contain monkeypox

·8 min read
It’s too early to say if MPXV cases will stabilize, and for now, vaccine supply appears to be limited, said Dr. Darrell Tan, an infectious diseases specialist at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. (Lauren Pelley/CBC News - image credit)
It’s too early to say if MPXV cases will stabilize, and for now, vaccine supply appears to be limited, said Dr. Darrell Tan, an infectious diseases specialist at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. (Lauren Pelley/CBC News - image credit)

As an unprecedented global monkeypox outbreak keeps growing, Canada remains opaque about its vaccine stockpile — even as advocates and medical experts warn the country may lack enough supply to meet current demand, with many Canadians being offered just one round of what's typically a two-dose shot in order to stretch supplies.

Countries are also hastily procuring more vaccine shipments while a key manufacturer is striving to keep up with global orders, all to stop the spread of a virus that has struck more than 14,000 people globally so far this year.

"Every effort must be made to contain this infection," Dr. Rosamund Lewis, the World Health Organization's technical lead for monkeypox, told CBC News.

More than 600 cases of monkeypox virus, or MPXV, have been identified in Canada to date.

An often painful, lengthy illness, which remains contagious until lesions are fully healed, the current MPXV outbreak is overwhelmingly affecting men who have sex with men, though the virus is typically known for infecting people more broadly, including women and children.

Decades after the end of widespread smallpox vaccination — which offered cross-protection against this virus as well — there is now a "large pool of susceptible people all around the world," Lewis said.

So will enough people gain protection in time to stop these outbreaks and prevent MPXV from taking hold? Some medical experts are hopeful — but given the concern around vaccine supply as cases continue to rise in Canada and the world, others aren't so sure this virus will be contained.

High early uptake in vaccine rollout 

As MPXV cases rose in Canada in recent weeks, so did the number of vaccines being offered.

In major cities in Ontario and Quebec, which have experienced roughly 90 per cent of the country's monkeypox cases, more than 20,000 shots have been doled out so far.

One front-line physician in Toronto told CBC News that while new patients with the virus keep seeking treatment, demand for the shots is starting to slow.

"We did have excellent uptake, right at the start of the vaccine rollout in May and June, but we need to continue to scale it up," said Dr. Darrell Tan, an infectious disease specialist at St. Michael's Hospital who is currently treating about 10 MPXV patients.

It's too early to say if cases will stabilize, and for now vaccine supply appears to be limited, he said, adding it would be "devastating" if these outbreaks aren't contained and the virus establishes itself long-term within sexual networks.

Lauren Pelley/CBC News
Lauren Pelley/CBC News

In B.C., where there are now 40 confirmed cases and counting, vaccines are being distributed at men's health clinics and bathhouses in Vancouver. There, local officials warned demand is already far outpacing the supply provided through the federal stockpile.

"We have big outbreaks happening in Toronto and in Montreal, and so they've requested big amounts of vaccines," Dr. Mark Lysyshyn, deputy chief medical health officer with Vancouver Coastal Health, told CBC News in mid-July. "We have a smaller outbreak here, but we want to avoid getting into the situation that they're seeing there."

On the East Coast, there are no known MPXV infections. But with cases popping up in more Canadian towns and provinces, far from the original hot spots — including 12 in Alberta and two in Saskatchewan — Halifax resident David Gosine wanted to get vaccinated before the virus spread into his city. He also assumed he could get a shot locally.

"But it was much more difficult than that," he said.

Gosine tried a local travel clinic, a sexual health facility, and his family physician. None were able to obtain an Imvamune dose. Instead, he flew to Montreal for a nine-hour layover just to visit a vaccination clinic — gaining eligibility for the shot under Quebec's rules, since he intends to travel back for the city's Pride festival in early August.

"I wonder why we're not being proactive in public health on the East Coast and other parts of Canada that are considered, in the greater scheme of Canada, as rural?" he questioned.

 

 

Monkeypox around the world

 

 

'Limited supply' behind Ontario's 1-dose approach

While some regions of the country may have limited vaccine access so far, those doling out the most shots are also using them sparingly.

The vaccine being offered is Imvamune, from Danish vaccine developer Bavarian Nordic. Health Canada first approved the shot in 2013 for immunization against smallpox — a virus long eradicated globally thanks to widespread vaccination campaigns — in case of a future public health emergency.

Seven years later, Health Canada expanded approval of the vaccine to fight monkeypox as well.

Typically, Imvamune is a two-dose shot, given 28 days apart, with the option for a booster two years later.

But in guidance for health-care professionals released in mid-June, Ontario said it would be using a "ring vaccination approach" and offering just a single dose in areas with confirmed cases — given the "current limited supply" of vaccines.

The province is not looking to expand its vaccination strategy, Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said earlier this month, adding that the strategy "appears to be working."

"We're reviewing if we have to go back to those … individuals and provide a second dose," he said at the time.

WATCH | A Toronto man shares his monkeypox recovery:

Dr. Réjean Thomas, a family physician at l'Actuel, a centre for sexual health in Montreal, is concerned a similar approach in his area may be leaving people at risk if they're exposed to the virus, since it strays from the typical dosing timeline.

"Because of this lag in vaccines, we're giving one dose," he said. "So what will happen with the effectiveness of the vaccine? We're worried."

However, the company itself isn't deterring countries from taking a one-dose approach for the time being while supplies are tight. In an interview with Science, Bavarian Nordic CEO Paul Chaplin, an immunologist, said immune memory is strong enough after a single shot that even a booster given two years later leads to the same immune response you'd see on the standard vaccination schedule.

University of Manitoba virologist Jason Kindrachuk agreed data presented so far show a solid immune response even after one dose.

"As a single dose will provide greater coverage in a time with supply concerns, there is reason to this plan," he said in an email.

Canada's vaccine advisory body — the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) — suggests one shot can be offered for people post-exposure to MPXV, while a second dose "may be offered" after 28 days if an assessment indicates a predictable, ongoing risk of exposure.

But in guidance issued for pre-exposure vaccination, which focuses only on people at a high risk of "occupational exposure in a laboratory research setting," NACI recommends that Imvamune may be offered and given as two doses.

Deliveries not expected until 2023

Canada's vaccination efforts to date suggest a rapid response to this emerging crisis, albeit one that could be stymied by limited supply if cases continue creeping up across more parts of the country.

In an email to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), CBC News asked how many vaccine doses for MPXV have been delivered and received by the provinces; how many doses have been ordered; and whether a one-dose approach is being used everywhere in Canada.

However, Health Canada and PHAC spokesperson Mark Johnson did not provide specific details, including the number of doses ordered, delivered, or received.

"PHAC does not disclose details concerning medical countermeasures held by the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile, including types or quantities, due to security and confidentiality implications and requirements," he wrote.

Bavarian Nordic noted in a June news release that PHAC was purchasing an undisclosed number of Imvamune doses under a five-year contract at a value of roughly $56 million US, or $72 million Cdn.

Deliveries aren't expected to begin until 2023, a little more than five months from now.

CBC News also posed questions around vaccination efforts to federal Climate and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault during a funding announcement on Thursday, where he was outlining support for community organizations to address MPXV.

"Some people are getting a second dose of the vaccine — immunosuppressed people are — but we are working hard to acquire more vaccines and we're confident that we will have enough vaccines to meet the demand to face this outbreak," he said.

WATCH | Surge in U.S. monkeypox cases spurs demand for more testing, vaccines:

'Expect major shortages'

In the U.S., however, officials say demand for MPXV shots is already outpacing the country's supply. That country is now ordering millions of doses; so are various countries in Europe.

"In this unprecedented situation, [Bavarian Nordic] is making every possible effort to ensure sufficient availability of vaccines to meet the current demand," the company said on July 18.

While there may be delays getting shots, Dr. Anu Hazra, program director for the infectious diseases fellowship at the University of Chicago, said it's important to remember that the world doesn't have to wait for vaccine development in this case.

"If we can have a concerted effort to do … comprehensive testing, tracing and vaccinations, I do think we can get a hold of this." Still, he added, the world has "definitely been behind the ball" in terms of trying to catch up to the actual number of cases.

"Expect major shortages of vaccine among frustrated at-risk individuals for many months to come," wrote Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, and Bruce Gellin, chief of global public health strategy at The Rockefeller Foundation, in an editorial for Science.

The pair noted it could take anywhere from 2.4 million to 5.3 million doses to reach the global population of men who have sex with men, an estimate similar to those considered for HIV oral prexposure prophylaxis, or PrEP.

"Unless the world develops and executes an international plan to contain the current outbreak," their editorial continued, "it will be yet another emerging infectious disease that we will regret not containing."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Blue Jays use first pick to select pitcher Barriera in amateur draft

    LOS ANGELES — The Toronto Blue Jays selected 18-year-old Brandon Barriera of Hollywood, Fla., on Sunday with their first pick, and 23rd overall, in Major League Baseball's first-year player draft. The six-foot-two, 180-pound Barriera is a left-handed pitcher who plays varsity ball at American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla. Barriera regularly touches 96 miles per hour on the radar gun and has been up to 98-99. He features an electric four-pitch mix -- fastball, changeup, curveball and slider

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Sons of All-Stars Holliday, Jones go 1-2 in MLB draft

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Holliday heard from agent Scott Boras that his son was about to be picked first in baseball's amateur draft, and the 2007 batting champion didn't let on. “That was kind of cool," Jackson Holliday said later. “He’s like, 'All right, you’re just going to find out.' That was really, really neat, and something I’ll probably never forget.” Jackson watched on television about 30 seconds later Sunday when baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Baltimore chose the 18-ye

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Bull rider Buttar fit to be tied in Stampede rodeo

    CALGARY — Dakota Buttar didn’t mind sharing the spotlight with Shane Proctor at the Calgary Stampede rodeo on Sunday. Both Buttar and Proctor posted scores of 88.5 points atop their bulls in a bonus round of action of the marquee event in front of a near capacity crowd at GMC Stadium. “Shane’s a good guy, I’ve looked up to him for a long time,” said the 29-year-old Buttar of Eatonia, Sask., in regards to the 37-year-old Proctor who hails from Grand Coulee, Wash. “It was a tie, but I didn’t know

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t