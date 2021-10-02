Limited spectators allowed Sunday in Rogers Arena for Canucks' pre-season game

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks will have fans in Rogers Arena on Sunday for the first time in almost 19 months.

The Canucks are at home to the Winnipeg Jets in a pre-season game.

Canadian NHL teams played in empty arenas for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rogers Arena will operate at 50 per cent capacity Sunday for season-ticket holders only and their guests, Canucks Sports and Entertainment said Friday in a statement.

Spectators must wear masks unless eating and drinking and provide proof of vaccination to enter the building.

Information about single-game tickets for the regular season should be be available next week, the Canucks said.

Vancouver's home-opener Oct. 26 is against the Minnesota Wild.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2021.

