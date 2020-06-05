Our limited-edition rainbow holographic cover celebrates the NHS

Photo credit: Harper's Bazaar

At Harper’s Bazaar, we have always believed in the power of creativity to provide comfort and solace at times of adversity. So, for our July issue, we decided to mark the unprecedented experience of national quarantine by inviting some of our favourite artists, designers and writers to offer creative responses to the global health crisis. We were overwhelmed by the range and calibre of the submissions, which came from luminaries including Giorgio Armani and Donatella Versace; Lubaina Himid and Marina Abramovic; Deborah Levy and Penelope Lively.

To complete the project, we wanted to offer our own creative contribution as a team, in the form of a bespoke cover paying tribute to the brilliant and tireless efforts of the NHS. As always at Bazaar, our philosophy is to look forward by building on our heritage, so we drew inspiration from Richard Avedon’s famous 1965 ‘lenticular eye’ cover to produce a rainbow holographic design that includes a hidden message of encouragement: “Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud”, a quote from the American poet and civil-rights activist Maya Angelou. Copies of this special issue will be exclusively distributed for free at major hospitals across the UK as part of Hearst’s involvement in Project Wingman, an initiative that helps frontline NHS staff deal with the stresses of the coronavirus through the creation of ‘wellness lounges’.

Bazaar’s creative director Jo Goodby, who originated the idea for the hologram design, describes its production as a true labour of love. “We set out to create a cover that would be a collectable piece of art and would mark the time that we are going through,” she explains. “I love the way holograms are animated with layers that hold different messages. We envisaged a subtle pastel spectrum with a positive typographic message of love and support that changes colour as you tilt the cover. Hopefully, it’s something to make you smile, and to keep on your coffee table as we reflect on this unique moment.”

