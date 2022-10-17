New limited edition Basil Hayden marries red wine, Kentucky bourbon

Bourbon and wine fans, there’s a new special release that aims at the sweet spot for both.

Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish is a new limited release from the premium bourbon crafted by by eighth generation master distiller Freddie Noe at Beam Suntory.

He blended Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with bourbon partially aged in California red wine casks to marry the vanilla and charred oak notes to sweet fruit.

The new 80-proof release will be available to buy on shelves this fall, along with the annual release of Basil Hayden 10-Year. Suggested retail price is $59.99.

According to the tasting notes, it has a nose of dried fruit, vanilla and toasted oak, with a warm palate and crisp finish, perfect for aperitif-style cocktails.

The new limited edition from Basil Hayden is a blend of the standard bourbon with some aged in California red wine casks.

“We are creating new avenues for consumers to enjoy our light and inviting expressions through unique cask finishes and innovative releases,” said Jonathan Marks, senior marketing director for Global Small Batch Bourbon at Beam Suntory, in the release. “Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish continues the Basil Hayden mission to opening up the category to new drinkers and occasions.”