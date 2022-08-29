The Limestone Boat Company Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

The Limestone Boat Company Limited
·7 min read
The Limestone Boat Company Limited
The Limestone Boat Company Limited

Limestone continues to grow revenues and improve margins as it refines production and scales to meet market demand and orders from its Dealer Base

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BOAT) – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats – today reports its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (“Q2” FY 2022). All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The Company’s complete Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are available at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.limestoneboatcompany.com.

The Limestone Boat Company has achieved improved Quarter over Quarter results in Q2 2022 in terms of revenues, margins, and reduced losses as a result of continued investments towards improving manufacturing tools and processes as well as hiring of key plant personnel. Although unit production decreased slightly due to ongoing supply chain delays with 38 units shipped in Q2 2022 vs. 39 in Q1 2022, revenues increased 16% from $3,764,588 in Q1 2022 to $4,366,888 in Q2 2022. This increase can be attributed to: higher loose engine sales ($277,000), inflationary price increase on all boats effective April 1st, 2022 ($180,000), an increase in the exchange rate from USD to CAD, plus a focus on the production of higher revenue boat models.

Stated gross margins continued to improve from +3.8% in Q1 2022 to a gross margin of +4.4% in Q2 2022, with the Company generating a modest gross profit for the second consecutive period since acquiring Ebbtide. The Company has also improved its labour productivity per boat as a result of stabilizing and high grading its manufacturing labour force. Management expects this positive trend to continue given improved process, and materials and direct labor efficiencies across its model lineup as the Company realizes the full impact of its double-digit inflationary price increase in April 2022 and further 10.2% average increase at Model Year change in August when it reports Q3 and Q4 2022 Results.

The Company expects to continue its focus on production of a limited, higher margin, range of models as the Company transitions to profitability through the balance of Fiscal 2022 and monetizes its Order Book backlog through model year. As production continues to increase, the Company believes that fixed overhead such as depreciation and utilities will continue to become a lower proportionate component in stated gross margins and expects our quarterly results to continue improving. It’s also important to point out that the price increases put through by the Company in Q2 and Q3 of this year were consistent with its peers ensuring that the Company’s product remains competitive while also affording its dealers respectable margins.

The recent announcement of the Company’s proposed Credit Financing is also expected to allow the Company to bolster its inventory levels and reduce supply chain disruptions on manufacturing, and commence the phased transformation of the Company’s manufacturing capabilities through the expansion and reconfiguration of select production spaces, integration of additional technology, expansion of large boat production capacity, and enhanced manufacturing process flow. It will also strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and further reinforce the foundation that’s been built since acquiring Ebbtide Holdings LLC just 14 months ago. Continued investments in procurement, the facilities, technologies, and processes are also expected to expand the Company’s throughput capacity and increase production scale ultimately allowing it to accelerate the pace at which the Company chews through its order backlog. There remains significant additional efficiency to be attained which will contribute to the positive trends moving forward given the Company’s order backlog, market demand, and product quality. For these reasons Limestone expects 2022/23 to be transformative as the Company executes on its near-term growth strategy allowing it to deliver more product to a growing number of dealers and their customers.

Two NEW Aquasport Dealers:
The Company is also pleased to announce the following Two NEW Aquasport Dealers that have joined the ranks, bolstering the Company’s support for its smaller Coastal and Bay Boat offerings as well as expanding the Company’s geographic footprint: Captiva Boat Sales and Service, Cincinnati, Ohio and Boaters Marine of Munroe, Monroe, North Carolina.

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • The Company generated revenues of $4,366,888 and $8,131,476 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, from continuing unit sales, production and expansion of operations.

  • The Company generated gross margin of 4.4% and 4.1%, resulting in a gross profit of $192,878 and $336,147 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

  • The Company incurred operating expenses of $2,574,387 and $5,282,294, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 in its operations.

  • Included in operating expenses were Non-cash costs in the amount of $59,299 and $942,096 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 relating to amortization and depreciation, accrued interest expense, accretion expense and deferred tax recovery related to convertible debentures, unrealized foreign exchange gain and stock based compensation.

  • The Company incurred an operating loss of $2,381,509 and $4,946,147 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

  • The Company incurred a Comprehensive Loss of $1,945,829 and $4,482,232 for the three and months ended June 30, 2022 which includes foreign exchange loss, deferred tax recovery and a currency translation adjustment.

  • As of June 30, 2022, the Company had outstanding 119,565,940 common shares, 10,816,867 common share purchase warrants and 6,400,000 stock options.

  • There are several risk factors facing the Company including but not limited to the impact of Covid-19 on the operations and ongoing supply chain disruption as more fully described in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for Q2 2022 available on the Company's profile on www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.limestoneboats.com.

ABOUT LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats - is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT. They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario with a 145,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tennessee. The company is backed by a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region.

For more information, contact:
Bill Mitoulas
Investor Relations
800-720-2395
bill@limestoneboats.com
Website: www.limestoneboatcompany.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “could” “should”, “would”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “indicate”, “intend”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “outlook”, “seek”, “target”, “trend” or “will” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties’ current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding positive trends in the gross margins of the Company, increased overhead efficiencies, and improved gross profits. The forward- looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward- looking information contained herein. Many factors could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements.

All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Path is set as Fernandez, Andreescu look for another deep U.S. Open run

    NEW YORK — Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu learned their first-round opponents at the 2022 U.S. Open Thursday as the Canadians look to make another deep run at the final tennis major of the season. Fernandez, the highest seeded Canadian woman at No. 14, opens against France's Oceane Dodin The 19-year-old of Laval, Que., advanced to the final of last year's U.S. Open before losing to fellow teen Emma Raducanu of Britain in straight sets. Fernandez's run to the 2021 final included wins over

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada's Szeryk starts CP Women's Open with one of her best rounds of the LPGA season

    OTTAWA — One of the best rounds of Maddie Szeryk's LPGA Tour season could not have come at a better time. Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday in the first round of the CP Women's Open. She and Hamilton's Alena Sharp finished the day as the low Canadians, tied for 16th with six other players. The 26-year-old Szeryk missed the cut six straight times to start the season before a 67 and a 64 helped her tie for 36th at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 13. She said on

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • Lorie Kane bids farewell to CP Women's Open having influenced a generation of golfers

    OTTAWA — Lorie Kane patted her heart to thank the hundreds of fans cheering for her as she walked up the 18th fairway at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Behind Kane, her niece Charlotte Jenkins — who served as her caddie — waved the crowd on to get the chants even louder. When Kane reached the edge of the green she took a bow to rapturous applause. The loving tribute was a fitting farewell for one of the most successful and influential golfers in Canadian history. Kane, who turns 58 this December, ha

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if