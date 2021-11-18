The Limestone Boat Company Adds Four National Dealers to its Respective Brand Rosters

Limestone Boat Company’s distribution network now totals 31 dealers, representing 44 locations throughout the US and Canada

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone”) (TSXV: BOAT) – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats – recently added four dealers to its roster: one for Limestone® Boats and three dealers for Aquasport Boats.



Limestone® Boats:

Mark Zeigler Yacht Sales (Jacksonville, FL)



Aquasport Boats:

Tiki Water Sports (Tavernier, FL)

Diamond Marine of Connecticut (East Haven, CT)

Eagle Marine (Sagamore Beach, MA)



The new additions expand Limestone’s distribution footprint to 31 dealers, representing 44 locations throughout the Northeastern United States, the US Gulf Coast, and the North American Great Lakes region.

“As we continue to grow and expand The Limestone Boat Company’s offerings, as well as the Limestone® and Aquasport brands, we are extremely aware of the vital role that the dealers play,” said Scott Hanson, CEO of The Limestone Boat Company. “We are tremendously excited to add these dedicated and passionate dealers to the Limestone and Aquasport rosters. We know that moving forward they will only add to the growth and elevation of both brands as we continue to expand our capacity.”

ABOUT LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED:

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats – is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT. They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario with a 145,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tennessee. The company is backed by a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region.

