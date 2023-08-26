Limerick Artisan Craft Market organizers would like to see it become a yearly event

The Limerick Economic Development Committee had their Artisan Craft Market at Limerick Lake Lodge on Aug. 19 and it was a triumph. Councillor Shawn Pack, who owns the lodge with his wife Krista, and a couple of the market’s vendors comment on how it all went that day.

The Artisan Craft Market at Limerick Lake Lodge on Aug. 19 had an assortment of vendors selling everything from honey to candles to clothing and more. Pack and his wife Krista volunteered the space for the market as there was already an event scheduled at the Limerick Community Centre that day, where events like this would usually be held.

The idea for the market arose from the Economic Development Committee’s community meet and greet back in April following the council meeting, where attendees put forth their ideas and vision for economic development and vision for the township going forward. The committee also had further discussions amongst themselves since that meet and greet.

On the day of the artisan market, vendor Tracey Richards from Madoc General Market said it was going really well and it had been a great day so far.

“It’s a wonderful thing they’re doing here. I’m so glad that Shawn and Krista [Pack] offered their property. It’s a great place, just being by the water and makign a little money at the same time,” she says.

Another vendor, the Crafty Ladies; Jordan and Judy, also thought it was a beautiful day and an even better view from their table. Jordan said that looking at that view all day, she’d take it anytime.

“A lot of the markets we do are inside so it’s great to get outside. It’s good to get out and meet people,” she says.

Judy said that was their favourite part about markets was getting out to meet people and learn about them.

“And it’s really nice to be able to share what we do,” she says.

Pack told Limerick Township council at their Aug. 21 meeting that for their first artisan fair promoting local artisans and what the community has to offer, he thought it went very well. He thanked everyone that helped and everyone that came out on Aug. 19.

“It was great to see the amount of people from Limerick and Steenburg Lake and everyone that stopped by. I think if we continue to do it on the same weekend every year, or even a couple of times a year, it will get more popular and become a social event as well. It was nice to see people hanging out, visiting and talking and the vendors I talked to were happy with the turnout and the stuff they sold,” he says. “So we’re really calling it a success.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times