Limerick approves Land’escapes site plan agreement, averting OLT hearing

At their Sept. 18 meeting, Limerick Township council heard from Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer, about the approval of the site plan agreement between Land’escapes and Limerick Township, averting a planned Ontario Land Tribunal hearing to resolve the issue. With this approval, the township removed a holding provision by passing a holding removal bylaw, thus allowing the site plan to proceed. Land’escapes owner Ben Samann and Limerick Mayor Kim Carson comment on this development.

Land’escapes is a unique private conservation project spearheaded by Ben Samann. It not only offers its members The Park, but also has a Stewardship program and a number of conservation initiatives. Samann bought 65,530 acres in Hastings County back in 2021 under the business name Land’escapes. He said that he and his team had been inspired by carbon capture projects across Canada, like the NCC Darkwoods Conservation Area in British Columbia when coming up with the concept for Land’escapes. No motorized vehicles of any kind are allowed on the property and members and guests can only use it for low impact recreation, which includes camping, hiking, biking, paddling, snowshoeing, skiing and nature observation. More details are available at www.landescapes.org.

An OLT hearing mediates matters related to land use planning, environmental and heritage protection, land valuation, mining and other matters. The tribunal is established by section 2 of the Ontario Land Tribunal Act, 2021.

Samann told The Bancroft Times that often these things, like this site plan approval, just need some extra pressure applied to get the results everyone is happy with.

“This site plan approval officially changes our zoning and allows us to build a few small buildings and a septic system to get us in line with modern standards. While it was probably high drama for a township like Limerick, it hasn't really changed much for anyone in any real way,” he says.

Carson told The Bancroft Times that they are very excited to see this project and the vision on the property that the owners have moving forward. She says there was a difference of opinion on how the property as a whole would be registered and how that would be changed moving forward into the future.

“The Limerick Township team and the Land’escapes team, with the assistance of both of our lawyers were able to work out the differences to the satisfaction of each party,” she says. “We are looking at developing a positive relationship that will see an increase in environmentally sustainable tourism in our community.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times