Limeade, Inc. (ASX:LME): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Limeade, Inc.'s (ASX:LME) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Limeade, Inc. develops and sells enterprise well-being, employee experience, and listening software in the United States, Germany, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Switzerland, and internationally. On 31 December 2021, the AU$64m market-cap company posted a loss of US$10.0m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Limeade's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for Limeade

Limeade is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$305k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 58% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Underlying developments driving Limeade's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Limeade currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Limeade, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Limeade's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should further research:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has Limeade's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Limeade's board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

