Limeade (ASX:LME) adds AU$77m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 69%

Limeade, Inc. (ASX:LME) shareholders are doubtless heartened to see the share price bounce 268% in just one week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. In that time, the share price dropped 69%. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

While the last three years has been tough for Limeade shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Limeade isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Limeade saw its revenue grow by 2.2% per year, compound. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 19% for the last three years. It can be well worth keeping an eye on growth stocks that disappoint the market, because sometimes they re-accelerate. Keep in mind it isn't unusual for good businesses to have a tough time or a couple of uninspiring years.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Limeade's total shareholder return last year was 45%. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 19% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Limeade (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

