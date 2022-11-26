Limbach Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LMB) market cap touched US$119m last week, benefiting both individual investors who own 47% as well as institutions

A look at the shareholders of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 47% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors gained the most after market cap touched US$119m last week, while institutions who own 32% also benefitted.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Limbach Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Limbach Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Limbach Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Limbach Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 9.9% of Limbach Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Royce & Associates, LP is currently the company's largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.9% and 4.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Charles Bacon is the owner of 4.2% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 20 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Limbach Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Limbach Holdings, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$119m, and insiders have US$9.1m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 47% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Limbach Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 3.2%, of the Limbach Holdings stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Limbach Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Limbach Holdings that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

