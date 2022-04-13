LIMACORPORATE ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AND APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CEO

·4 min read

UDINE, Italy, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- LimaCorporate S.p.A., a leading global orthopedic manufacturer focused on digital innovation and tailored hardware, today announces that Luigi Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of LimaCorporate, will be stepping down from the role of CEO, to pursue new activities outside of the organization. Mr. Ferrari has led the organization for almost ten years and brought the company to new heights, including the opening of the only in-hospital manufacturing facility, ProMade Point of Care for Complex Joint Reconstruction (ProMade PoC), in collaboration with the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. He will remain with LimaCorporate as a Senior Advisor to the Advisory Board and to assist with the transition to new leadership. He will also retain an equity stake in the company.

LimaCorporate Logo
LimaCorporate Logo

Emmanuel Bonhomme, President Europe, Middle East and Africa at LimaCorporate, will act as interim CEO, while a selection process to appoint a new leader has been initiated.

Michel Orsinger, Chairperson of the LimaCorporate Advisory Board commented: "On behalf of the Advisory Board, I would like to thank Luigi for his work and dedication over these past years. Luigi has contributed substantially to our growth, overseeing our successful expansion into new international markets and the launch of many of our industry-leading product innovations, including establishing unique access to 3D printed custom implants to advance patient care and developing LimaCorporate's Smart SPACE digital ecosystem. I'm pleased that he will remain with us as an Advisor as we transition to new leadership and enter the next phase of our growth."

"We believe Emmanuel is the right person to lead this transition phase of the business. Emmanuel is an accomplished executive who is playing a critical role in the development of LimaCorporate by leading our largest region and delivering exceptional results. He knows our company, understands our culture, and shares our passion for delivering patient-centric care and restoring the eMotion of motion," commented Michel Orsinger.

Luigi Ferrari remarked, "It has been an honor to lead LimaCorporate and work with a very talented and passionate team of colleagues in which, it has been an exciting and intense adventure. I was able to share our pioneering vision with highly professional surgeons every day and counted on the continuous support of each employee, Management Team, Advisory Board, and Shareholders. Now that we are entering a new phase for the business where LimaCorporate is very well-positioned for future growth, with an incredibly rich pipeline of new products under development and launch, I believe it's the right time for me to move into a different role. I am committed to supporting Emmanuel to ensure a successful transition."

Emmanuel Bonhomme commented, "I am honored to take on this new leadership role and grateful to Luigi for his support. I look forward to working closely with our Advisory Board, strong Management Team, and all of our employees to achieve our strategic goals. We will continue to focus on our guiding principles to transform the future of orthopaedics and drive better patient outcomes. I'm excited about the potential of our business and the positive impact we can have on patients, healthcare professionals, and our other stakeholders."

Emmanuel Bonhomme joined the LimaCorporate Management Team in June 2018. As President of EMEA, he is responsible for LimaCorporate's largest geographic market, including full P&L responsibility, sales and investment management, and development for the region. In this role, he has overseen important development initiatives to strengthen LimaCorporate's market presence, leading to the region becoming the best performing area in 2021, with strong double-digit growth in revenues and profitability even throughout the pandemic. Prior to LimaCorporate, Emmanuel spent more than 25 years in executive roles at leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies, including 16 years in the orthopaedic industry.

LimaCorporate is ready to face the new opportunities coming from the market thanks to its clear strategy based on driving excellence in extremities, being inspired by knee kinematics, focusing on digital transformation and new technologies, and investing in a new production building in Italy at the company's headquarter facility.

About LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate is a global orthopedic company, focused on digital innovation and tailored hardware, which advances patient centred care. Its pioneering technological solutions are developed to empower surgeons, and to improve patient outcomes from joint replacement surgery. Its primary focus is on providing reconstructive and custom-made orthopedic solutions to surgeons, enabling them to improve the quality of life of patients by restoring the joy of movement.

Headquartered in Italy, the company operates directly in over 20 countries around the world. LimaCorporate offers products ranging from large joint revision and primary implants, to complete extremities solutions, including fixation.

For additional information on the Company, please visit www.limacorporate.com
Limacorporate spa
Via Nazionale, 52
33038 Villanova di San Daniele
Udine – Italy
t: +39 0432 945511
e.: info@limacorporate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997351/LimaCorporate_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limacorporate-announces-leadership-transition-and-appointment-of-interim-ceo-301524961.html

SOURCE Limacorporate S.p.A.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c1498.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Crosby gives Pens OT win over Preds, reaches 1,400 points

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was also Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history. On his latest

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.