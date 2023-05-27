All About Lily-Rose Depp's Girlfriend 070 Shake

Pool - Getty Images

This month, Lily Rose Depp revealed she was dating girlfriend 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuen. The actress and the rapper appeared on Depp's Instagram Stories sharing a kiss, and have since been seen together out in public.

Upon Depp's return to Los Angeles after her trip to the Cannes Dilm Festival to promote her new project The Idol, she was greeted by Shake at LAX, where they shared a sweet embrace.

Here's everything we know about Depp's girlfriend 070 Shake so far.

Who is 070 Shake?



The 26-year-old rapper is from New Jersey, hailing from the town of North Bergen. She has a few names she uses, including Dani, Shake and Yellow Girl. 070 is a tribute to her former Jersey area code and a nod to the New Jersey collective 070, which includes 11 members, including The Kompetition producers, Razsy Beats, Ether Phoenix, and J-Sebastian.

Shake makes all sorts of music, and is scheduled to join Coldplay later this year for their Music of the Spheres World Tour. She was signed to Kanye West's label G.O.O.D Music in 2017. She even collaborated with West on “Ghost Town,” and has a feature on Raye's “Escapism,” which debuted at No.1 in the UK.



How long have Lily-Rose Depp and Shake been dating?

There were rumors of them dating earlier this year, and when Depp posting a picture of them kissing in early May, she wrote “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH” over the image. That would put the start of their relationship around early February, and rumors of a connection did start around that time after they were seen together at Paris Fashion Week.

Who else have Depp and Shake been connected to romantically?

Depp broke up with her boyfriend of two years, Timothée Chalamet, at the end of 2021. Before her girlfriend, she was very briefly linked to actor Austin Butler.

070 Shake was in a relationship with musical artist Kehlani in 2021 for a few months, and she dated Instagram model Sophia Diana Lodato from 2017 to 2021.

